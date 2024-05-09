Credit: Shutterstock.com

Bryce Glover, co-founder of Recognise Bank and experienced property finance professional, has joined the board of United Trust Bank as a non-executive director.

With a banking career spanning over 40 years, Bryce is a successful and proven leader with over two decades of experience operating at the executive and board level for several leading UK financial services businesses as well as a property investment company.

He was Managing Director of Commercial Banking at Alliance & Leicester / Santander before joining Nationwide Building Society in 2009 as Director heading up its Commercial Division with a £22bn lending portfolio. More recently, Bryce was co-founder of Recognise Bank, a UK SME and specialist property lender, and since 2017 he has been a Non-Executive Director of Newcastle Building Society.

Harley Kagan, Chief Executive Officer of United Trust Bank, commented: “Bryce brings over four decades of property banking experience to the Board of United Trust Bank and has a proven record of launching, managing and growing successful financial services businesses. He has demonstrated his entrepreneurial skills in recent years with the creation of Recognise Bank and brings invaluable experience from Newcastle Building Society and Nationwide Building Society.

“Having operated in a regulated environment for most of his career, Bryce understands the importance of strong governance, a robust risk framework and operational excellence balanced with a strong commercial acumen. His extensive knowledge of building businesses and managing stakeholders will be highly valued as we continue to grow UTB and increase our presence in the specialist banking sector. I am delighted Bryce has accepted our invitation to join our Board as a non-executive director and I warmly welcome him to the United Trust Bank team.”

Upon joining United Trust Bank’s board, Bryce Glover said: “It is a privilege to join the board of UTB, a business with a long and successful track record, an excellent leadership team and which has undoubted potential to deliver continued growth over the coming years. I really look forward to helping the Bank achieve and exceed its ambitions.”

