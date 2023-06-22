Specialist technology company ConnectedFi today announce the appointment of Peter Hunt as its non-executive chairman to support the business through the next phase of its growth.

Hunt has over 25 years of experience in the commercial finance sector, having held UK and international leadership roles focused on strategic growth and operational development.

He has acted as a Board Advisor to ConnectedFi since 2018 and has played an important role in its market adoption.

“I’m excited to be joining ConnectedFi at such a critical time in its development. The business is lean and profitable, it operates at pace, has a distinct market identity and a great technology base that supports scaling up through platform functionality, market extension and international expansion,” said Hunt.

In his new role, Hunt will work closely with CEO Kaushik Chakravarti and Chief Product Officer Timur Kunayev.

Chakravarti commented, “Peter combines vision, passion, integrity and a desire to get things done. We are blessed with a range of strategic growth options – our challenge in the next phase of growth will be to systematically realise the opportunities we see. Peter has shown that he can drive the focus and structure we require while being able to adapt quickly to changing market requirements.”

In parallel with his new role, Hunt will continue to operate as COO of the specialist financial services consulting business, Finativ.

