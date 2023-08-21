Amazon Web Services Picture Credit: Shutterstock

Alfa, a global provider of software for the asset finance industry, has announced the completion of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for Alfa Cloud, its single-tenant Software-as-a-Service product, and subsequent acceptance into the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The AWS FTR enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate any risks in their products or solutions. Led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA), the AWS FTR ensures that AWS Partner products and solutions meet a specific set of security, reliability and operational requirements.

Teams across Alfa work closely with AWS experts to ensure they are integrating their asset finance platform with best-of-breed cloud technologies to deliver resilient, secure and innovative products to our customers.

Alex Barnes, Alfa’s Director of Solution Architecture, said: “The team at AWS can always be relied upon to give expert advice, set up in-depth sessions with service teams, and help us meet customer needs on our timescales. At Alfa, our teams have worked incredibly hard to complete the Well-Architected Review, pulling in many cross-company experts and taking the process very seriously.

“As a result, the WAF and FTR have helped drive a number of improvements following AWS best practice. Our customers can have complete confidence in the security and resilience of our cloud platform, which is operated and supported by experienced Alfa and AWS experts, and has been shown to reduce project implementation and issue resolution times significantly.”

Alfa is excited to continue to partner with AWS as it implements its ambitious technology roadmap, which includes full 24/7 operation, supporting always-on business operations along with native Changed Data Capture eventing and integrated Business Intelligence capabilities.