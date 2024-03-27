Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV (HCME), a global manufacturer of construction equipment, and ShareMat, a provider of professional software and fleet management systems (FMS) for construction equipment, have announced a strategic collaboration in France.
Effective from April 1, 2024, the partnership will introduce telematics services for HCME equipment, influencing how construction machinery is operated and monitored in the region.
HCME equipment, equipped with factory-integrated telematics, will transmit operational data at intervals ranging from every 24 hours to as frequently as every 10 minutes, for machines weighing three tons and above. This real-time data delivery ensures precise equipment management, providing users with accurate insights while eliminating inaccuracies associated with recalculated information.
According to a press release, the key facets of the collaboration include:
- Customisation of ShareMat systems to meet specific customer requirements and expectations.
- Alignment with the vision and specifications outlined by HCME and ShareMat for a comprehensive, multi-brand platform catering to diverse construction equipment needs.
- Seamless integration of HITACHI equipment into the ShareMat platform through direct API services.
- Provision of first-line technical support by ShareMat, with HCME offering auxiliary assistance in resolving technical queries.
- Commitment to ongoing advancements on technical and commercial fronts, ensuring continuous enhancement of services.
To bolster the collaboration, a marketing and commercial strategy has been devised. Emphasising the neutrality of the ShareMat brand, the campaign will spotlight the contractual relationship between HCME and ShareMat in France.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData