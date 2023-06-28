PEAC Solutions and Atlas Copco, a manufacturer of industrial tools and equipment, have announced their recent program agreement.

This partnership will provide financing and leasing for the manufacturer’s industrial and construction equipment, power tools, and assembly systems.

In a press release, Bernadette Roth Braden, CLFP, director of business development, said:

“The Atlas Copco / PEAC partnership will provide cash flow for dealers to facilitate stocking and fleet rental orders of Atlas Copco’s tools and equipment,”

Shawn McGill, customer financing manager for Atlas Copco USA & Canada, said:

“We are proud to partner with PEAC Solutions for our Atlas Copco Tools & Assembly – EMF Division.

Tibor Horvath, Senior Vice President, and CT&I business unit leader at PEAC, said:

“This partnership continues to build on PEAC Solutions’ evolution as an independent global financial provider, offering both wholesale and retail solutions to OEM’s and their dealer and distribution networks.”

