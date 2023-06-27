Alfa, provider of the technology platform Alfa Systems, has published a new paper on SaaS (software as a service) and cloud services.

Cloud Services: Finding Success with SaaS discusses the different deployment models available, the factors technology teams should consider when making deployment decisions, and the consequent evolution of cloud deployment models. It goes on to discuss the impact of cloud deployments on the delivery of enterprise systems transformation projects.

Co-author Chze Ling Wee, a member of Alfa’s solution architecture team, said:

“The agile series guides decision-makers and project-leads on how to approach modern enterprise software implementations.

“SaaS and cloud represent a huge part of that, so we hope the insights we share are useful.”

Finding Success with SaaS is the fourth publication in the Innovation in Implementation series.

They present the main challenges to consider when operating within a complex systems landscape.

Previous papers have discussed phased implementations, complex data migrations and systems integration.

Bibby Financial Services acquires Aldermore’s Working Capital Finance division