LTi Technology Solutions (LTi), a global IT provider for the financial services sector, has promoted Travis Carroll to Vice President of Information Technology. In his new role, Carroll will take on the responsibility of overseeing critical IT functions and fostering cohesion across the organisation.

Travis Carroll, who became part of LTi in 2020, has skills in overseeing data centre operations, cloud platforms, network services, security, and compliance programmes

Phil Rieck, LTi’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, praised Carroll’s contributions, highlighting his role in various accomplishments including the development of new product offerings, expansion of disaster recovery options, and overhauling financial tracking and budgeting processes.

Rieck also commended Carroll for his pivotal role in leading LTi’s SOC II Type 2 compliance and audit processes, ensuring adherence to security and compliance policies and controls.

Travis Carroll said: “Working at LTi has been a highlight of my career, and I am honoured to have been given this opportunity. We have a fantastic team here that comes to work every day with focus, energy, and integrity. I look forward to collaborating with my LTi teammates in my new role and making contributions across the organisation.”

