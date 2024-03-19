Technology experts from TelephoneSystems.Cloud have issued a stark warning about the future of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland, highlighting a reluctance to adopt new technologies as a significant barrier to growth.
Recent technological advancements across various industries have left many SMEs struggling to keep pace, putting their future viability at risk. According to experts, thousands of businesses in Scotland are grappling with the challenges posed by these changes, with many experiencing difficulties in adapting their operations.
TelephoneSystems.Cloud, a UK telecoms provider for businesses, is urging SMEs to confront their technophobia and embrace innovations such as cloud computing and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technologies. Failure to adapt to the evolving digital landscape means missing out on valuable business opportunities and remaining stuck with outdated systems.
The reluctance to embrace new technology is deeply ingrained in many business leaders, driven by factors such as a lack of in-house tech expertise and resistance to change. Juliet Moran, representing TelephoneSystems.Cloud, said that decisions regarding technology adoption should be based on what will most benefit the company in terms of operational effectiveness, efficiency, and profitability, rather than personal comfort levels.
Moran highlighted the transformative potential of technology in various aspects of business, including expanding customer bases, enhancing services, reducing administrative burdens, optimizing markets, and improving communication channels.
Drawing parallels with industries that failed to adapt to technological advancements, Moran warned that SMEs risk being left behind if they do not keep up with the pace of change. With over 50% of SMEs accelerating their digital transformation efforts, those lagging behind are at a disadvantage. Research indicates that nearly half of SME leaders still lack a clear technology investment strategy.
The public cloud computing market is expected to exceed £533 billion in 2024, reflecting the growing recognition that technology can simplify workflows and drive cost savings.