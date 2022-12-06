BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions forms partnership with HCM UK

The services will be offered under the brand name ZAXIS Finance. Credit: BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions UK/Hitachi Construction Machinery UK.

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions UK has formed a financing partnership with Hitachi Construction Machinery UK (HCM UK).

The collaboration will see BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions UK act as the exclusive finance partner for HCM UK’s equipments in the UK and the Republic of Ireland (ROI).

The financing services to HCM UK, which supplies excavators, wheel loaders, parts and services across the UK and ROI, will be provided under the brand name of ZAXIS Finance.

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions UK & ROI CEO Rachel Appleton said: “The stability, consistency and breadth of expertise we can offer as part of a leading long-established global brand will enable those in the construction sector to access the high-quality equipment that HCM UK delivers.”

This strategic alliance strengthens BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions UK’s standing as a dedicated and dependable financier of the construction sector in the UK and ROI, Appleton added.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK) CEO David Roberts said: “More so than ever, finance is a key element of our value proposition and so it is critical that our offering in this regard aligns with all of our products and services.

“We know that working in partnership with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions UK will ensure that both our existing and new customers, will get a flexible, reliable and responsive service when it comes to their financing needs.”

A leading asset financing provider for the European market and a division of the BNP Paribas Group, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, specialises in leasing and rental options for business equipment.

In March this year, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions UK sold its contract hire business to Novuna for an undisclosed sum.