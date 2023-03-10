Leasing industry multinationals are far more likely to establish subsidiaries in Western Europe than the average multinational company, according to an analysis of GlobalData’s exclusively compiled subsidiary database.

Companies establish subsidiaries for a variety of reasons; they can allow them to expand into profitable new markets, increase revenue, and diversify their holdings to better manage risk. As a vital component to a company’s expansion plans, the establishment of a subsidiary can offer insight into investment trends, with our database allowing you to see these investment patterns on a wider, sector level.

GlobalData’s subsidiary database contains information for 2,188 of the world’s top multinational companies (MNCs) by revenue. Of these MNCs, 21 are in the leasing industry, representing 1% of the companies in our database.

These leasing industry companies are less likely than average to establish subsidiaries in North America (6.5% vs 27.8%) and more likely to establish them in Western Europe (70.6% vs 36.8%).

Overall, the 21 leasing industry MNCs in our database operate 4,711 subsidiaries. This comes to an average of 224.3 subsidiaries per company, compared to an average of 99 for the entire database of 2,188 companies.

It should be noted, however, that the number of subsidiaries is by no means evenly distributed within the sector. The most common number of subsidiaries for a leasing industry MNC (the mode) is 23, while the median comes in at 79, indicating that the simple average is skewed heavily by the bigger parent companies.

Germany-based Commerzbank AG has the largest number of subsidiaries among the leasing industry sector MNCs within our database with 626. This means it ranks in 44th place across our entire database when measured by the total number of subsidiaries.

Where has Commerzbank AG established subsidiaries?

Commerzbank AG’s subsidiaries are distributed across the world with 90.1% of the total located in Western Europe, the most for any region. Germany is the most popular destination for Commerzbank AG with 506 subsidiaries based there, while the UK was second with 34.

After Commerzbank AG, Societe Generale SA had the second largest number of subsidiaries within the leasing industry MNCs in the database with 606, while BNP Paribas SA was third with 595 and Deutsche Bank AG was fourth with 515.

Where has Societe Generale SA established subsidiaries?

Overall, 2,072 of the subsidiaries owned by the leasing industry MNCs in the database were located in the same country as the parent company was headquartered. This meant that MNCs in the sector were less likely than average to have a preference for domestic subsidiaries at 44%, with the figure for the entire database standing at 45.7%.