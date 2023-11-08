The recent announcement by the Financial Times has revealed that the Bank of England’s (BoE) plan to implement global banking reforms is facing a six-month delay. This adjustment brings the BoE’s timeline in line with that of the United States but puts it six months behind the European Union’s schedule. Despite this delay, the BoE has assured that the reforms will still undergo a shorter phase-in period.

These impending reforms carry significant implications, particularly for SME lending, infrastructure financing, and green initiatives in the UK. The discussion surrounding these reforms has prompted major UK lenders to voice their concerns over the potential repercussions of overly stringent application. Notably, the chief financial officer and outgoing chairman of NatWest recently conveyed their apprehensions, cautioning that strict adherence to stricter international capital standards could jeopardise the competitive position of UK banks, as reported by Reuters.

While NatWest’s stance may not come as a surprise, it is likely to resonate across the entire UK banking sector, which is actively advocating for a more lenient approach to these proposed reforms.

The Bank of England faces a complex challenge, as it endeavours to strike a delicate balance. On one hand, it is tasked with the mission of enhancing the international competitiveness and growth of the UK’s financial sector. On the other hand, it seeks to align with globally recognised regulatory standards, navigating a precarious path to meet these dual objectives.

The roots of this call for regulatory reform can be traced back to the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, during which the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision established the minimum reserves that banks must maintain as a safeguard against losses.

The Bank of England’s assessment indicates that by the end of the decade, banks may confront an approximate 6% increase in capital requirements, with the rules from the global Basel III norms slated for implementation from July 2025.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Importantly, the flexibility offered by Brexit allows Britain to shape its own financial regulations, rendering the 6% figure a reflection of the regulatory measures deemed by the BoE to be essential and manageable by the lending community.

Furthermore, the BoE has proposed discontinuing the preferential capital treatment for loans to small businesses, commonly referred to as the SME supporting factor, which serves as an incentive for SME lending.

Research commissioned by Allica has indicated that these proposed changes could lead to a substantial £44 billion reduction in SME lending.

Innovate Finance, a UK fintech industry group, has further highlighted the regulatory measures’ potential to undermine SME financing precisely at a crucial juncture. As interest rates soar and unemployment rates rise, the BoE’s rules risk exacerbating the challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises, casting a shadow over their ability to access vital financial support.

Explainer: Basel III Endgame