In the Autumn Statement last week, one of the Chancellor’s principal announcements for businesses was that full expensing – originally introduced in Spring Budget as a temporary measure – would be made permanent.

But who does this benefit and what does this mean for the UK’s 5.5 million small and medium sized businesses that provide half of the UK’s GDP and two thirds of its employment? And while the Chancellor stated that this is significant change for businesses, is it all it’s cracked up to be?

What is full expensing?

This tax incentive, with the objective of supporting businesses to invest and grow, allows companies across the UK to write off the full cost of eligible plant and machinery in the year it is acquired.

Specifically, this means for types of capital investment involving assets such as forklifts, tools and computers, as well as vans, trucks and manufacturing equipment, businesses will be able to “fully expense” these investments and set them off against taxable profits. They are, therefore, effectively rewarded with up to 25p off their tax bill for every £1 they invest.

According to the Chancellor, this amounts to a tax cut of over £10 billion per year across UK businesses, making the UK’s capital allowances regime one of the most generous in the world.

It’s good news for those that can use it

Given the current turbulent market conditions, this reform to capital allowances should give eligible businesses the confidence to invest in cutting edge equipment to boost productivity, underpin their resilience and stay ahead of the competition.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This change will be a particularly welcome boost for British manufacturing businesses. In this sector, long term business investment has been relatively stagnant over the last 5 to 6 years, and the UK has often lagged behind rival economies. We hope to see businesses in this sector take advantage of the tax cut and increase investment.

For SMEs, exclusions apply

In our most recent SME Confidence Tracker, which surveyed 500 SMEs, 65% of respondents told us they would like to see the next government implement tax incentives to support them. So, does this announcement meet that wish?

On the face of it, this reform is great news. However, if you scratch a little deeper, it quickly becomes clear that it’s limited in scope for SMEs.

Crucially, investment in cars, leased assets and particularly second-hand assets – which are more prevalent in and relevant to the SME sector – are excluded from this benefit.

Furthermore, partnerships and sole traders do not qualify as the incentive is only available to limited companies. So, the benefits are certainly more focused toward larger, more established businesses operating in capital intensive sectors – given they can save £250 for every £1,000 invested.

Where this saving can be made, it also only partly reverses the hit to businesses from the 6% increase in the main corporation tax rate to 25%.

A welcome move, but there’s room for improvement

Making full expensing permanent should bolster the confidence of eligible businesses and incentivise them to lay down long term investment in equipment – which will in turn help them automate processes, boost productivity, employment and improve profitability.

However, it’s a great shame the scheme does not apply to leased assets – as this is one of the key funding instruments in the corporate toolbox.

The Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) is making representations to campaign for leased assets to be included. We’d also encourage the Government to widen the scheme to support investment by SMEs across a wider range of assets – including those leased along with used or second-life equipment.

SMEs are the backbone of the UK economy so, by expanding the scheme to suit their requirements, this would go much further in boosting business investment and productivity – and delivering the UK economy a much larger “bang for its buck”.

Time Finance appoints Paul Rooney as regional sales manager