Time Finance has announced the appointment of Paul Rooney as Regional Sales Manager in its Vendor Finance team.
Rooney joins with over 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry having held positions at Siemens Financial Services and Aldermore Bank, where he specialised in construction finance.
Taking on this new role, Rooney will support the growth of Time Finance’s asset finance offering in key industry sectors whilst expanding its presence across the South West.
Speaking of his appointment Rooney said: “Time Finance is an ambitious business with an exciting growth trajectory. I am looking forward to being a part of that journey and using my expertise to build on their existing offering and reputation within the market.”
The announcement follows a number of recent appointments within Time Finance, including Sam Evans and Mike Hood as Regional Sales Managers for the Midlands and North East regions, further demonstrating the business’ commitment to investing in its people as well as its Asset Finance proposition.
Matthew Graham, Head of Vendor Sales at Time Finance, added: “Paul is an invaluable addition to our team. As we bring in experts from across the industry and broaden our footprint throughout the UK, we recognise that Paul’s knowledge and experience will help us in driving our success in key sectors. We are excited to have him on board.”
