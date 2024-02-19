WeDo Business Services, a business solutions provider, has unveiled its latest expansion initiative, WeDo Asset Finance, according to a press release.
The new division is set to offer asset-based finance solutions to both established SMEs and startups across the UK, addressing a market gap in the current economic landscape.
Led by industry veterans, WeDo Asset Finance will concentrate on providing hire purchase funding and finance leasing services to various sectors, including manufacturing, food processing, and transport. The company aims to deliver “flexible and tailored funding solutions, recognising the challenges businesses face in the current economic environment”.
Headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, WeDo Asset Finance plans to extend its services nationwide and has set a target of engaging with over 200 clients within the next 12 months.
Rebekah Middleton, a finance professional with almost 30 years of experience, has been appointed as the managing director of WeDo Asset Finance. Middleton has expertise working at Bibby Leasing, Davenham Asset Finance, Time Finance, Close Brothers, and GE Capital.
Stuart Berry, boasting over 25 years in the asset finance industry, joins as the operations director, while Emma Smith, with 30 years in asset and trade finance, assumes the role of head of sales support.
Rebekah Middleton highlighted the challenges faced by small businesses and startups in obtaining asset finance, especially amid market uncertainty and global economic challenges. She emphasised the team’s commitment to providing creative funding solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses, with flexible packages designed to accommodate fluctuations in the business cycle.
WeDo Business Services, founded in 2019 by Mark Lindsay and Chris Robinson, has experienced growth through both organic expansion and acquisitions. With over 75 staff across multiple offices, the group offers services, including accountancy, invoice and trade finance, start-up funding, HR, back-office, and IT services.
