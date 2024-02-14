Businesses are increasingly making unfounded AI claims, similar to the practice of “cloud washing.” Credit: Shutterstock/Deemerwha studio

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has warned businesses engaging in AI washing against making false claims regarding their artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Drawing a parallel with the agency’s crackdown on greenwashing, Gensler emphasised that securities law explicitly prohibits deceptive claims and mandates companies to provide disclosures that are “full, fair, and truthful.” But what exactly is AI washing?



AI washing has become an informal term, akin to greenwashing, referring to businesses making groundless AI-related claims to the public.

The surge in the number and complexity of AI applications has raised concerns that marketing assertions may not align with the actual capabilities of the products.



The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning in February 2023, alerting companies across various sectors about bogus AI claims within company advertising and marketing materials.

This includes exaggerations of AI-powered product capabilities and outright fabrications regarding the incorporation of AI technology.



The SEC, known for cracking down on greenwashing by fund managers, has blocked funds from using names suggesting a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues if their portfolios did not align with those principles.



The phenomenon of AI washing has gained momentum due to the hype surrounding generative AI.

Businesses are increasingly making unfounded AI claims, similar to the practice of ‘cloud washing’.

This involves promoting products or services as ‘powered by AI’ without substantial AI integration, with the aim of creating an illusion of advanced technology.



For instance, companies may label a product as AI-powered merely because it uses a basic algorithm that vaguely falls under the umbrella of AI.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The lack of clarity in marketing materials can mislead customers into thinking they are purchasing a more sophisticated product. The issue extends across various sectors, including system management technologies, databases, middleware, security, and other offerings.



The consequences of AI washing are detrimental to the reputation of the AI industry, fostering false expectations and misconceptions about AI’s actual capabilities.

It also poses challenges for customers trying to discern genuinely innovative AI products amid a sea of misleading claims.



Distinguishing AI washing from cloud washing can be challenging, as customers often rely on salespeople’s assurances regarding the technology’s authenticity. While some technologies may technically be AI-powered, the absence of true, practical applications renders such claims misleading.



Many products claiming AI capabilities often fall short in delivering tangible advantages from their AI-driven systems. Honest product managers admit that AI use is anecdotal and not core to the product’s functionality.