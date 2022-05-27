Visper, GrowCap and CDR Advisory execs launch Finativ

Finativ, a newly minted UK-based consulting and advisory service, built on the merger of three niche firms – CDR Advisory, GrowCap and Visper – has opened for business in the asset, motor and invoice finance sectors.

The company is headed by “skilled functional specialists” who offer “both the intimacy and insight of working with finance natives,” according to a release said.

Christian Roelofs, CEO of Finativ (and formerly a principal of CDR Advisory), said: “Our research highlighted a real gap. Larger advisory firms tend to lack deep knowledge of specialist finance markets, instead taking a generalist approach, while niche advisors often lack top tier advisory, corporate finance or M&A experience. Finativ combines both attributes, to offer a better outcome for clients.”

The company statement said: “Core to the firm’s development will be the establishment of retained advisory services for customers and its role as an active hub for accessing a community of specialist advisors and consultants providing in-depth expertise across a range of specialist disciplines.”

Peter Hunt, chief operating officer of Finativ (and managing director of GrowCap), said: “We can create distinctly better solutions for clients and access huge expertise on a sustainable basis but only if we recognise that relationships are a strategic asset, that we need to invest in and nurture. For our clients and colleagues, this means going above and beyond the approach of other firms”.

In a statement, GrowCap said: “Effective immediately, the Growcap business will merge into a new organisation called Finativ.

Hunt added, “While our heritage is predominantly in the asset and motor finance sectors, recent experience has shown that we can be successful in other markets, such as invoice finance, commercial mortgages and supporting specialist technology firms.”

Finativ’s chairman is Roger Skinner, formerly founder and CEO of Maxxia / Visper Asset Finance, a UK-based lending, broking and fleet management business.

