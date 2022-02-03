Vajinder Bal joins Carrick as North and Midlands representative

Carrick Asset Finance, a Glasgow-based provider of equipment finance has appointed Vajinder Bal as senior broker manager representing the North and Midlands.

The appointment signals the business’s growth amid a challenging trading environment in the last couple of years, during which Carrick has more than doubled its lending portfolio, the company said.

This is an entirely new role, largely modelled on the appointment in early 2021 of Anton Scott, who represents Carrick in the South.

Vajinder Bal

Bal has experience in the asset finance intermediary sector, having previously represented Paragon Bank and RBS in the broker market. Before that he spent more than a decade working across various roles with Lombard, having joined that organisation straight from university.

Carrick’s sales director Iain Corbett said: “I’m really pleased to have Vajinder joining us. He’s an experienced individual with a good profile across the intermediary sector and has a great network. More importantly though, he’s highly respected and goes about his business in a way that we feel reflects our own business values and culture.”

“Vajinder completely buys into the service orientation that’s central to the Carrick offering and he’ll play a critical part in helping us achieve our significant growth plans for 2022 and beyond. We’ve increased our broker panel by 60% since the beginning of the pandemic and feel Vajinder is the best person to develop our profile and business levels with the high-quality panel we are building up.”

Bal will work from a base in Greater Manchester and be responsible for both the development of new intermediary relationships as well as the management of some existing Carrick connections in his territory, the company said.

Vajinder Bal said: “I’ve watched the development of Carrick since it entered the market a few years ago and always heard positive things about them from my network. When the opportunity arose to join them I didn’t hesitate, and I’m really excited by the prospect of working in such an agile and quickly developing company.”

Carrick operates as a lender in the asset finance sector and focuses on funding business-critical assets for SME customers sourced through a panel of approved brokers. The company was established in 2018.

