Unlocked office of Arena TV ex-boss yields £1m in broadcasting equipment

Auction to be held on 4 May

Hickman Shearer and CA Global Partners have announced a follow-up sale of Arena TV assets involving an estimated £1 million of equipment held in the locked office of former boss Richard Yeowart.

The companies raised £8 million on behalf of creditors in a landmark three-day auction, with private treaty sales, in February.

It involved over 3,000 lots, from outside broadcasting trucks to cameras, lenses and hundreds of kilometres of cabling, creating an opportunity for TV production companies to acquire equipment at a time when primary market prices are on the rise.

The new sale, conducted via a live webcast on 4 May, will conclude the Arena assets dispersal, offering a significant holding of further equipment not previously released. It includes cameras, lenses, grip, an OB trailer, tenders and outside broadcasting production gear.

Related

The release follows the ongoing investigation by the Serious Fraud Office into the scandal.

Tim Chapman, managing director of Hickman Shearer, a capital asset valuation, management and used equipment sales company, said: “Recovering the value of assets in as effective and timely a manner as possible on behalf of creditors is a vital aspect of any administrative process like this. The results from our February dispersal, which went considerably over our estimate, show that the modern auction process is an excellent way of achieving this.”

CA Global Partners, which operates a live online bidding system, registered more than 850 bidders from over 50 countries for the February auction series.

“We anticipate just as much enthusiasm for the offering this time around,” said Dan Main, the company’s EMEA director.

Arena TV’s absconded directors and lessors’ missing millions

Arena TV: items for sale

Cameras

– Grass Valley LDX 86N 4K cameras (6)

– Sony HDC 3500 cameras (2)

– Sony HDC 2500 cameras (5)

– Plus multiple additional cameras, viewfinders, adapters and converters

Lenses

– Canon UJ86x9.3B IESD-SB UHD Digisuper 86 Lens (2)

– Canon UJ27x6.5B IESD-SB UHD Digisuper 27 Lens (2)

– Canon XJ72 x 9.3B DigiSuper 72 XS Lens (2)

– Canon XJ86x9.3B IE-II IESD-SB HD Digisuper 86 II XS Lens (1)

– Canon HJ11ex4.7B IASE Lens (3)

– Canon HJ14x4.3B Lens (2)

– Canon CJ12ex4.3B Lens (1)

– Canon CJ20ex7.8B IASE S Lens (4)

– Canon CJ24ex7.5B IASE S Lens (1)

Grip

– Vinten Vision 250 Tripod

– Vinten Vector 700 Head

Audio & Talkback

– Riedel Artist 128 Frame and talkback panels

– Genelec Speakers

– Bel and TSL rack mount Audio Monitoring Units (AMU)

– Lexicon and Dolby audio processing equipment

– Motorola Radios and chargers

Signal Processing & Glue

– ProBel Aurora, Cygnus and Sirius Routers

– Additional units from Evertz, Axon, Grass Valley and AJA

Vision & Video Monitoring

– Sony MVS800 Vision Mixer

– Vutrix, Panasonic and JVC video monitors

– Vutrix Multiviewers

– Marshall Multiviewers

Outside Broadcast Units and Tenders

– Gerling double-expanding OB articulated trailer (2008) – sold rack-ready

– Donbur 9.8m11 tonne (2001) and Crane Fruehauf 13.8m 32 tonne (1998) tender trailers

Interested parties in the Arena TV auction can receive updates by signing up at arenatvsale.com