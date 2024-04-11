Time Finance, an SME finance provider, has announced the appointment of Caroline McDonald as its new Head of Marketing. According to a press release, the move is poised to bolster the company’s growth strategy, particularly as it approaches the conclusion of its most successful trading year yet.
McDonald has over two decades of experience in business finance, having held senior marketing positions in various firms, including Aldermore, Catalyst Business Finance, The Broker Hub, and Funding Xchange.
Her expertise spans different areas of B2B lending, such as invoice finance, asset finance, business loans, and asset-based lending, coupled with strategic business development for alternative finance providers.
Caroline McDonald said: “Time Finance has been on an incredible journey for the past few years, and it’s earned a strong reputation as a funder that continually moves with the needs of businesses while keeping itself rooted in the things that matter – providing a people-led service that understands the nuances of business finance. I’m very excited to be joining the business as it continues to evolve and grow, and I look forward to contributing to our continued success.”
Time Finance’s strategic growth plan, currently in its third year, has seen the business grow its lending book, to a record milestone of £188.6m at the end of November 2023.
Ed Rimmer, Chief Executive of Time Finance, said: “Over the past three years, we’ve heavily focussed on repositioning the business after rebranding at the end of 2020 and growing our own-book lending.
“Looking to the long-term, we’ll continue to build the business in a controlled way, focusing on what we do well while developing our products and services and ensuring we deliver an efficient service for our business introducers. Caroline’s experience will be fundamental to our future success, broadening our broker network, and reaching more businesses with the funding they need to succeed.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData