Justin Nel

Nel joins Time Finance with a range of experience. Having started his career in private banking at Investec Specialist Bank (South Africa). He gained experience over a 10-year period catering to the funding needs of high-net-worth clients and their associated businesses.

Over time his role expanded to lending specialisms across real estate, growth and acquisition, trade and asset finance. After relocating to the UK in 2017, Nel had roles at both Bibby Financial Services and Aldermore Bank which centred around invoice finance and the structuring of asset-based lending facilities.

Nel said: “My varied background in financial services and the alternative lending industry has enabled me to work within numerous sectors and with businesses of all sizes.

“I look forward to bringing this expertise to Time Finance and helping to support their SMEs with the flexible and personable approach they need.

“The company has a clear drive and is undergoing a strong growth phase. With my background in Asset Based Lending, I’m particularly keen to help businesses access this new offering at Time Finance.”

Adrian Payne, head of sales (South) at Time Finance, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the Time Finance team.

“I look forward to the contributions he will make in driving our continued growth and success.

“As a national sales team, we’re dedicated to providing businesses with valuable and essential financial solutions. Our mission is to empower SMEs by giving them access to working capital, enabling them to adapt and thrive.

“With ambitious growth targets, our primary focus is to empower UK SMEs through access Invoice Finance solutions.”

As well as Invoice Finance solutions, Time Finance provides Asset Finance, Business Loan, Vehicle Finance and Asset Based Lending solutions.

