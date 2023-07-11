As the problems faced by society grow more complex, interrelated and ill-formed, we have increasingly turned to groups and teams for solutions.

In response, collaborative problem-solving has been widely recognized as a vital skill in both business and personal lives, and critical to efficiency and effectiveness.

The event will be hosted by Bea Schofield, senior manager of innovation and strategy and Sam Dring, head of asset finance products, both from Lloyds Banking Group.

Special guest Stuart Laws, deputy head of innovation at the UK Ministry of Defence, will also provide insight on how the MOD uses collaborative innovation methods, including cross-sector challenges, to support the UK prosperity agenda.

The agenda for the afternoon is as follows:

15:00 – 15:30: Registration and Introduction from the Leasing Foundation and Mastercard

15:30 – 16:00: Overview of why innovation and collaborative thinking are important (hosted by Bea Schofield)

16:00 – 17:00: Breakout activity to test our approach on industry-specific issues.

17:00 – 18:00: Session with Stuart Laws

18:00 – Networking and drinks

More details:

Topic: The Power of Collaborative Problem Solving

Location: MasterCard Innovation Hub, 32-38 Leman Street, London E1 8EW

Date: Tuesday 18 July 2023

Time: 3pm – 6pm

Dress code: Smart casual.

Click here to register for your free space.

