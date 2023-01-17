Asset finance consultancy Invigors has appointed Petr Thiel as Senior Consultant in data transformation and standardisation, the company said in a statement.

Thiel will guide the company in data analytics, AI, and digital architecture up to customer experience (CX). He will also advise on challenges in regulations such as ESG, CO2, risk and other related areas as well as making customer data ready for improved digital processes, better reporting capabilities and new offerings such as asset-as-a-service (SaaS).

“Petr’s passion has always been marketing, which is the reason why he devoted his studies to this subject. He started his professional career in the family data company LECTURA, focused on asset valuation products, where he worked for 14 years.

“He led many data and digital transformation projects, where he set up new processes for data collection and standardisation, AI solutions, conceiving and creating online SaaS tools as well as building a digital platform from zero to over a million monthly visitors. He worked with and developed solutions for finance and software companies, OEMs, start-ups, and other parties involved in the equipment industry,” the statement said.

Mybes joins Invigors’ Germany, Central & Eastern Europe team

Invigors also announced the appointment of Gerhard Mybes as a specialist member of its Germany, Central & Eastern Europe division.

“Gerhard is a seasoned advisor in hard asset finance who has led business units and captives and has been active in the leasing world for over 30 years.

“From 1998 till 2010 he held general manager, managing director and board member positions at financing companies such as John Deere Credit and CNH Capital in sales financing for end customers as well as inventory financing for trading houses of globally represented market-leading manufacturers in Germany and Europe.

“Until 2017, he served as Vice-President Agriculture Int. at one of the leading German leasing companies implementing the agriculture financing business into the Group,” Invigors said in a statement.

Since 2017, Gerhard Mybes has provided advisory services internationally as an independent consultant in the field of Equipment Finance.

Nick Feasey, Executive Director of Invigors, said: “With Petr Thiel’s experience and skills, we are moving into new areas and embracing big data, IoT, ESG reporting, AI and the importance of quality asset and asset-related data. These areas are becoming more and more important to our customers and we can provide support from an asset finance perspective.

“With Gerhard Mybes, we are showing that Germany with Central and Eastern Europe is an extremely important market, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in hard assets and this region”.

Invigors EMEA is part of the Alta Group.