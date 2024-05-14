Lenvi, a UK-based provider of B2B lending software, has revealed financial growth, boasting a 19% increase in revenue during its first year of operations, with current company customer revenue of at least £20 million.
According to a press release, the 12-month growth was fuelled by the acquisition of 25 new customers, representing a range of major financial institutions such as BNP Paribas, Banc, and Octopus. These additions have bolstered Lenvi’s portfolio, which includes names like Santander, Barclays, Metro Bank, Virgin Media/O2, and Admiral.
Formed in 2023, from the merger of EQ Credit Services, EQ RiskFactor, and EQ KYC Solutions, the company has introduced 45 new product releases. According to a statement, to support its growth, Lenvi increased its team by 70% in just a year. Also, Lenvi heavily invested in employee development, with 5,227 learning hours across all teams.
Richard Carter, CEO of Lenvi, expressed satisfaction with the company’s inaugural year achievements, stating, “Looking back at our first year, we have achieved what we set out to do.”
Carter also outlined ambitious plans for the company’s second year, including the launch of new AI-based products.
