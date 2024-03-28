The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) has announced the appointment of Julian Nutley, currently serving as the Managing Director of Home Improvement Lending at Tandem Bank, to its Board.
Nutley has more than 35 years of expertise in specialist lending. He embarked on his career journey at First National, progressing steadily within the organisation. His ascent culminated in his appointment as Director at GE Money in 2006. Notably, Nutley played a key role in the inception of Shawbrook Bank in 2011 and was pivotal in establishing Allium Money in 2018, later rebranded as Tandem Bank. Today.
Stephen Haddrill, Director General of the FLA: “I am so pleased to have Julian join the FLA Board. His expertise and insights on consumer lending will be invaluable, and I look forward to working with him.”
In response to his appointment, Julian Nutley expressed his admiration for the FLA, citing his long-standing appreciation for the organization dating back to the early stages of his career. He said: “I have been a big fan of the FLA for many years. At the start of my career, I learnt a lot through the training courses and exams that the FLA provided. I have experienced firsthand the value of a strong active trade body and I’m delighted to be able to work with the excellent FLA team.”
FLA board welcomes Novuna Business Finance executive
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData