The FLA serves as the trade association for the asset, consumer, and motor finance sectors in the UK. Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.

The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) has inducted Novuna Business Finance’s managing director Geoff Maleham to its board.

Maleham has been working in the business and asset finance space for over 20 years.

He has a background in credit risk, having held positions at Abbey and ING Lease before his tenure at Novuna Business Finance, which began in 2013.

He ascended to joint managing director in 2020 and subsequently assumed the full role in 2021, also joining the executive team at Mitsubishi HC Capital UK.

FLA director general Stephen Haddrill said: “I am thrilled to have Geoff join the board. His industry experience and knowledge, especially across the asset finance sector is outstanding, and will be much valued by colleagues.”

Maleham said: “Sharing members’ views with those shaping the business environment is critical to the work of the FLA and I am delighted that my appointment to the board will enable me to fully join this discussion. The regulatory challenges businesses are currently facing, along with continued economic uncertainty means that the work of the FLA is more important than ever. I’m very much looking forward to making a start.”

Last year, its members extended £151bn of new finance to UK businesses, households, and the public sector, demonstrating the sector’s vital role in supporting economic growth.

Recently, the FLA introduced a new Broker Accreditation (Asset Finance) Service.

This service is designed to help brokers prove their compliance with regulatory responsibilities and adherence to the FLA’s Business Finance Code.