The winners of the Sustainable Finance Summit Awards 2023 were announced in Paris on Wednesday 10th of May at the Four Seasons George V, Paris, following a full day of conference events and discussion.

The day brought together leading figures from the industry to share their visions for sustainable financing of assets and green projects.

Sustainable Finance Summit 2023, Paris: setting the scene

This year’s Summit explored how Europe’s leasing industry and the broader commercial financing industry are responding to the value chain opportunity and the role of technology.

The winners are as follows:

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Environmental Aspects

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects (Special Award)

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Governance Aspects

Best Circular Economy Model: Equipment

Best ‘Give me a New Life’ Funding Programme

Best Resource Optimisation Model: As-A-Service/Shared Economy

Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management

Best Energy Transition Financing Programmes

Best Energy Efficiency Financing Programme

Best E-mobility Financing Programmes

Best Impact Finance Solution

Best Energy Transition Strategy: Business Model & Service Innovation

The 13 award winners were decided by a panel of four judges.

Arena International, Leasing Life and Motor Finance uphold the highest standards in our selection of judges, nominations and winners. There is no commercial exchange between the nominees and the judges. Firms cannot pay for awards – only tables and sponsorship opportunities. Where conflicts of interest do arise, we ensure that the relevant judge is removed from the decision-making process of that particular category.

The judges were: Head judge: Patrick Gouin (Invigors). Judge: Tarun Mistry (T.Mistry & Associates). Judge: Lindsay Town (IAA-Advisory). Judge: Olivier Ouazana.