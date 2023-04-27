The finalists for the Sustainable Finance Summit 2023 Awards, to be hosted in Paris on 10 May, have been disclosed.
These awards will recognise the efforts of leading financial institutions to achieve their sustainable outcomes through innovation, breadth of coverage, and rigorous use of data across the continent.
The award winners will be announced during an evening gala event at the Four Seasons George V, Paris, following a full day of conference events and discussion.
The 12 award winners were decided by a panel of four judges. Head judge: Patrick Gouin (Invigors). Judge: Tarun Mistry (T.Mistry & Associates). Judge: Lindsay Town (IAA-Advisory). Judge: Olivier Ouazana.
The Sustainable Finance Summit & Awards 2023 finalists are:
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Environmental Aspects
- Triple Point Investment Management LLP
- Mobilize Financial Services
- PEAC Solutions
- Natwest Group
- Banco Sabadell
- NextEnergy Capital
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects
- KoinWorks
- Rigby Capital
- Banco Sabadell
- DLL
- Siemens
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Governance Aspects
- OSSIAM
- ABN AMRO Asset Based Finance N.V.
- Banco Sabadell
Best Circular Economy Model: Equipment
- CHG-MERIDIAN Group
- Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring
- Rigby Capital
- Siemens
- Cisco Systems Capital Corporation
Best ‘Give me a New Life’ Funding Programme
- Circulee GmbH (member of the CHG-MERIDIAN Group)
- DLL
Best Resource Optimisation Model: As-A-Service/Shared Economy
- devicenow GmbH (member of the CHG-MERIDIAN Group)
- Rigby Capital
- Siemens
- Capitas Finance
- Volvo Financial Services
Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management
- GreenFlex
Best Energy Transition Financing Programmes
- ABN AMRO Asset Based Finance N.V.
- Banco Sabadell
- Enerocean S.L.
- Capitas Finance
- Siemens
- Cisco Systems Capital Corporation
Best Energy Efficiency Financing Programme
- Sustainable Development Capital
- Capitas Finance
- Siemens
Best E-mobility Financing Programmes
- PEAC Solutions
- DNB AutoLease
- ABN AMRO Asset Based Finance N.V.
- Siemens
Best Impact Finance Solution
- Banco Sabadell
- Cesca Accounting
- Cisco Systems Capital Corporation
Best Energy Transition Strategy: Business Model & Service Innovation
- Enerocean S.L.
- Africa GreenCo / GreenCo Power Services Limited
- Volvo Financial Services