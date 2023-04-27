The finalists for the Sustainable Finance Summit 2023 Awards, to be hosted in Paris on 10 May, have been disclosed.

These awards will recognise the efforts of leading financial institutions to achieve their sustainable outcomes through innovation, breadth of coverage, and rigorous use of data across the continent.

The award winners will be announced during an evening gala event at the Four Seasons George V, Paris, following a full day of conference events and discussion.

The 12 award winners were decided by a panel of four judges. Head judge: Patrick Gouin (Invigors). Judge: Tarun Mistry (T.Mistry & Associates). Judge: Lindsay Town (IAA-Advisory). Judge: Olivier Ouazana.

The Sustainable Finance Summit & Awards 2023 finalists are:

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Environmental Aspects

Triple Point Investment Management LLP

Mobilize Financial Services

PEAC Solutions

Natwest Group

Banco Sabadell

NextEnergy Capital

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects

KoinWorks

Rigby Capital

Banco Sabadell

DLL

Siemens

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Governance Aspects

OSSIAM

ABN AMRO Asset Based Finance N.V.

Banco Sabadell

Best Circular Economy Model: Equipment

CHG-MERIDIAN Group

Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring

Rigby Capital

Siemens

Cisco Systems Capital Corporation

Best ‘Give me a New Life’ Funding Programme

Circulee GmbH (member of the CHG-MERIDIAN Group)

DLL

Best Resource Optimisation Model: As-A-Service/Shared Economy

devicenow GmbH (member of the CHG-MERIDIAN Group)

Rigby Capital

Siemens

Capitas Finance

Volvo Financial Services

Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management

GreenFlex

Best Energy Transition Financing Programmes

ABN AMRO Asset Based Finance N.V.

Banco Sabadell

Enerocean S.L.

Capitas Finance

Siemens

Cisco Systems Capital Corporation

Best Energy Efficiency Financing Programme

Sustainable Development Capital

Capitas Finance

Siemens

Best E-mobility Financing Programmes

PEAC Solutions

DNB AutoLease

ABN AMRO Asset Based Finance N.V.

Siemens

Best Impact Finance Solution

Banco Sabadell

Cesca Accounting

Cisco Systems Capital Corporation

Best Energy Transition Strategy: Business Model & Service Innovation

Enerocean S.L.

Africa GreenCo / GreenCo Power Services Limited

Volvo Financial Services