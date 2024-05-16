Today marks the dawn of the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024, a pivotal gathering in the heart of Paris where delegates from across Europe convene to delve into the evolving landscape of transition finance.
With over 20 distinguished speakers and thought leaders, the summit promises to be a forum for robust discussions, networking opportunities, and strategic insights into navigating the complexities of sustainable finance.
Sarah Kemmitt, Secretariat Lead of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, will deliver the keynote address. Her expertise will set the stage for a day packed with informative sessions, including addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions.
The agenda is rich with pertinent topics, reflecting the pressing issues facing the finance industry today. Among them, “Transition plans: managing expectations and regulatory compliance” takes centre stage, exploring the delicate balance between ambitious transition goals and regulatory realities.
Another critical theme under scrutiny is “The elephant in the room: greenwashing,” where experts will dissect the challenges of discerning genuine sustainability efforts from mere token gestures. This discussion is vital for maintaining trust and integrity in sustainable finance practices.
Furthermore, with climate litigation on the rise, companies are navigating uncharted legal waters. The session on “Climate litigation is on the rise: what companies should be careful about” offers invaluable insights into mitigating legal risks and ensuring compliance in an increasingly litigious landscape.
The summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers from renowned organisations, including the United Nations UNEP FI & Net-Zero Banking Alliance, Invigors, PEAC Solutions, Siemens Financial Services, Solifi, ABN AMRO, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, Belfius, and Reed Smith, among others. Their collective expertise promises to offer diverse perspectives and practical strategies for driving sustainable finance initiatives forward.
As delegates gather in Paris, the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024 stands as a beacon of hope and progress in the journey towards a more sustainable future. Through collaboration, innovation, and shared commitment, Europe’s transition finance landscape is poised for transformation.
The summit will culminate in an awards ceremony, where 12 prestigious accolades will honour top financial institutions for their commitment to sustainable objectives. Recognising innovation, comprehensive coverage, and meticulous data utilisation, these awards will be unveiled during an evening gala at the Saintclair Pavillon Dauphine in Paris.
