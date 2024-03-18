New research has revealed that Bedfordshire Police have received the higher rate of fraud reports over the past 13 months.
The analysis, carried out by QR code generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover which police forces have recorded the most incidents of individual fraud per 100,000 people served, over the past 13 months.
Over the past 13 months, Action Fraud recorded a total of 395,105 reports of individual fraud across England and Wales – with a reported loss of £2.3 billion. 89% (351,451) of these reports were found to be filed by individuals.
Bedfordshire Police recorded the highest rate of reports of individual fraud, with 688 cases per 100,000 people. The most common category of fraud recorded by this police force was ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product.
The second most common category of fraud reported by the police force was ‘Hacking – Personal’ which refers to instances where an individual’s computer has been accessed illegally, while the third most common was ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud.’
Dyfed-Powys Police received the second highest rate of fraud reports, with 664 reports of individual fraud per 100,000 people. The most common category of reported fraud was also found to be ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ while ‘Cheque, Plastic Cards and Online Bank Account (non PSP)’ was the second most common. The latter refers to cases where criminals pretend to be someone with authority asking individuals to use their credit cards, debit cards, repayment cards, store cards, and cheques that are linked to a bank account, ultimately resulting in a loss for the individual. Following in their third top fraud is ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud.’
Following in third are the Metropolitan Police with 663 reports per 100,000 people. ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ was the most reported category of fraud, while ‘Other Advance Fee’ and ‘Hacking – Social Media and Email’ were second and third most common.
Surrey Police placed fourth with 606 reports per 100,000 people, while Nottinghamshire Police were fifth with 598 reports per 100,000 people. The most commonly recorded category of fraud for both police forces was Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud.
England Wales police forces ranked by reports of fraud per 100,000 people served
|Rank
|Police force
|Reported cases of individual fraud per 100,000 people served
|Three most common categories of fraud reported
|1.
|Bedfordshire
|688
|Online Shopping and Auction, Hacking – Personal Other Advance Fee Fraud
|2.
|Dyfed-Powys
|664
|Online Shopping and Auction Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account (no PSP) Other Advance Fee Fraud
|3.
|Metropolitan
|663
|Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email
|4.
|Surrey
|606
|Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account (no PSP)
|5.
|Nottinghamshire
|598
|Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account (no PSP)
|6.
|Hertfordshire
|584
|Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email
|7.
|Kent
|563
|Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email
|8.
|Northamptonshire
|555
|Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email
|9.
|Dorset
|554
|Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account (no PSP)
|10.
|Cambridgeshire
|539
|Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email
Commenting on the findings, QRFY CEO, Mark Porcar, said: “The internet and widespread online connectivity has certainly created more opportunities for fraudsters to exploit people’s vulnerabilities. As more transactions and interactions occur online, there is a greater potential for individuals to fall victim to these kinds of scams.
“Fraudsters are constantly developing new techniques that trick people into handing over access to their personal accounts, or finances. Large-scale data breaches which expose peoples’ personal information, also make it easier for criminals to impersonate individuals or commit identity theft.”