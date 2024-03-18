New research has revealed that Bedfordshire Police have received the higher rate of fraud reports over the past 13 months.

The analysis, carried out by QR code generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover which police forces have recorded the most incidents of individual fraud per 100,000 people served, over the past 13 months.

Over the past 13 months, Action Fraud recorded a total of 395,105 reports of individual fraud across England and Wales – with a reported loss of £2.3 billion. 89% (351,451) of these reports were found to be filed by individuals.

Bedfordshire Police recorded the highest rate of reports of individual fraud, with 688 cases per 100,000 people. The most common category of fraud recorded by this police force was ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product.

The second most common category of fraud reported by the police force was ‘Hacking – Personal’ which refers to instances where an individual’s computer has been accessed illegally, while the third most common was ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud.’

Dyfed-Powys Police received the second highest rate of fraud reports, with 664 reports of individual fraud per 100,000 people. The most common category of reported fraud was also found to be ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ while ‘Cheque, Plastic Cards and Online Bank Account (non PSP)’ was the second most common. The latter refers to cases where criminals pretend to be someone with authority asking individuals to use their credit cards, debit cards, repayment cards, store cards, and cheques that are linked to a bank account, ultimately resulting in a loss for the individual. Following in their third top fraud is ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud.’

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Following in third are the Metropolitan Police with 663 reports per 100,000 people. ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ was the most reported category of fraud, while ‘Other Advance Fee’ and ‘Hacking – Social Media and Email’ were second and third most common.

Surrey Police placed fourth with 606 reports per 100,000 people, while Nottinghamshire Police were fifth with 598 reports per 100,000 people. The most commonly recorded category of fraud for both police forces was Online Shopping and Auction’ fraud.

England Wales police forces ranked by reports of fraud per 100,000 people served

Rank Police force Reported cases of individual fraud per 100,000 people served Three most common categories of fraud reported 1. Bedfordshire 688 Online Shopping and Auction, Hacking – Personal Other Advance Fee Fraud 2. Dyfed-Powys 664 Online Shopping and Auction Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account (no PSP) Other Advance Fee Fraud 3. Metropolitan 663 Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email 4. Surrey 606 Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account (no PSP) 5. Nottinghamshire 598 Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account (no PSP) 6. Hertfordshire 584 Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email 7. Kent 563 Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email 8. Northamptonshire 555 Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email 9. Dorset 554 Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account (no PSP) 10. Cambridgeshire 539 Online Shopping and Auction Other Advance Fee Fraud Hacking – Social Media and Email

Commenting on the findings, QRFY CEO, Mark Porcar, said: “The internet and widespread online connectivity has certainly created more opportunities for fraudsters to exploit people’s vulnerabilities. As more transactions and interactions occur online, there is a greater potential for individuals to fall victim to these kinds of scams.

“Fraudsters are constantly developing new techniques that trick people into handing over access to their personal accounts, or finances. Large-scale data breaches which expose peoples’ personal information, also make it easier for criminals to impersonate individuals or commit identity theft.”