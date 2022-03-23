Spain’s Caixabank in tie-up with BNP Paribas 3 Step IT

Bank to offer IT lifecycle management to clients for the first time
CaixaBank, Spain’s biggest retail bank, and BNP Paribas 3 Step IT have unveiled a partnership that promises to give CaixaBank’s professional clients access to IT lifecycle management services for the first time.
CaixaBank will provide its clients – corporate, mid-market, and public sector organisations – with BNP Paribas 3 Step IT’s acquisition, management and refresh of business technology offerings.
Based on the principles of the circular economy, this solution also supports organisations seeking to decarbonise their operations as part of the net-zero transition, the two companies said in a statement.
BNP Paribas 3 Step IT is a joint venture between BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, the European provider of professional equipment financing, and 3stepIT, a specialist in the field of sustainable IT management. As a result of the partnership, CaixaBank’s clients will be able to acquire and manage business-critical IT devices such as laptops, PCs, smartphones, tablets sustainably and affordably, a statement said.
Instead of sending the old devices to landfills, BNP Paribas 3 Step IT facilitate their secure return, refurbishment and resale, reducing carbon emissions and eliminating electronic waste, whilst improving IT operational efficiency.
This circular IT solution has been awarded Leasing Life’s Sustainability Award and will now help CaixaBank’s clients to achieve their sustainability targets and net-zero ambitions, the company’s said.
Carmen Ene, CEO of BNP Paribas 3 Step IT, said: “This partnership is a huge step forward in our ambition to be Europe’s leading provider of sustainable Technology Lifecycle Management solutions. More importantly, it means that through CaixaBank, a leading bank in the Spanish market, companies across Spain will now have access to sustainable IT solutions and can make a meaningful contribution to the global net-zero transition.
“We are delighted to find a partner that shares our passion for the circular economy and wants to offer its customers smart, efficient and sustainable business solutions.”
Xavier Oms, Director of CaixaBank Equipment Finance, said: “The partnership with BNP Paribas 3 Step IT enables us to incorporate into our portfolio of services a solution that combines a profound knowledge of technology through an international team of experts, comprehensive adaptation to customers’ needs and a circular economy model that ensures the reuse of equipment and the reduction of environmental impact.
“As a result of this, CaixaBank has become Spain’s first major bank to offer a specialised technology leasing product, with a level of quality and service that has never been seen before in the sector.”
After its merger with state-owned lender Bankia, the bank has assets of €680.03 billion, making it Spain’s largest bank, and one of the leading banks in Europe.
CaixaBank also has a strong presence in Portugal, where it controls 100% of BPI. The Group, chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and led by Gonzalo Gortazar, has 20.7 million customers and the largest commercial network in Spain and Portugal, and it is a leader in digital banking with 73.1% of clients being digital.
