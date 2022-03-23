Spain’s Caixabank in tie-up with BNP Paribas 3 Step IT

Free Report

How is AI impacting the future of Banking? Major players and companies

Market size and growth forecasts

Case studies

Sector scorecard There has never been a more important time for banks to invest in AI. With threats to the industry coming from both disruptive fintechs and the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be proactive in adopting strategies and processes to help you remain competitive and desirable to consumers. Download the full report to get ahead of the competition. In banking, artificial intelligence (AI) use cases range from enhancing client interactions through chatbots; to providing better loan terms through data-driven risk assessments; and the automation of laborious back-end processes. Banks can realize the benefits of AI in cost savings, quality improvements, expansion of services, and increased personalization in these product offerings. GlobalData’s AI in Banking Thematic Research report provides you with an in-depth lens into the impact of artificial intelligence on the industry. We highlight both the challenges and opportunities associated with the innovative technology now, and in the future. Our report also covers:There has never been a more important time for banks to invest in AI. With threats to the industry coming from both disruptive fintechs and the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be proactive in adopting strategies and processes to help you remain competitive and desirable to consumers. Download the full report to get ahead of the competition. by Globaldata Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Validation is Required Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Globaldata privacy policy



By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

CaixaBank will provide its clients – corporate, mid-market, and public sector organisations – with BNP Paribas 3 Step IT’s acquisition, management and refresh of business technology offerings.

Based on the principles of the circular economy, this solution also supports organisations seeking to decarbonise their operations as part of the net-zero transition, the two companies said in a statement.

BNP Paribas 3 Step IT is a joint venture between BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, the European provider of professional equipment financing, and 3stepIT, a specialist in the field of sustainable IT management. As a result of the partnership, CaixaBank’s clients will be able to acquire and manage business-critical IT devices such as laptops, PCs, smartphones, tablets sustainably and affordably, a statement said.

Related

Instead of sending the old devices to landfills, BNP Paribas 3 Step IT facilitate their secure return, refurbishment and resale, reducing carbon emissions and eliminating electronic waste, whilst improving IT operational efficiency.

This circular IT solution has been awarded Leasing Life’s Sustainability Award and will now help CaixaBank’s clients to achieve their sustainability targets and net-zero ambitions, the company’s said.

Carmen Ene, CEO of BNP Paribas 3 Step IT, said: “This partnership is a huge step forward in our ambition to be Europe’s leading provider of sustainable Technology Lifecycle Management solutions. More importantly, it means that through CaixaBank, a leading bank in the Spanish market, companies across Spain will now have access to sustainable IT solutions and can make a meaningful contribution to the global net-zero transition.

“We are delighted to find a partner that shares our passion for the circular economy and wants to offer its customers smart, efficient and sustainable business solutions.”

Xavier Oms, Director of CaixaBank Equipment Finance, said: “The partnership with BNP Paribas 3 Step IT enables us to incorporate into our portfolio of services a solution that combines a profound knowledge of technology through an international team of experts, comprehensive adaptation to customers’ needs and a circular economy model that ensures the reuse of equipment and the reduction of environmental impact.

“As a result of this, CaixaBank has become Spain’s first major bank to offer a specialised technology leasing product, with a level of quality and service that has never been seen before in the sector.”

After its merger with state-owned lender Bankia, the bank has assets of €680.03 billion, making it Spain’s largest bank, and one of the leading banks in Europe.

CaixaBank also has a strong presence in Portugal, where it controls 100% of BPI. The Group, chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and led by Gonzalo Gortazar, has 20.7 million customers and the largest commercial network in Spain and Portugal, and it is a leader in digital banking with 73.1% of clients being digital.