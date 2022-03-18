Winners of the Leasing Life awards named

11 award winners at Barcelona conference
Leasing Life handed out 11 awards at its yearly Conference & Awards, this year held in Barcelona on 17 March 2022.
The winners
Asset Finance Legal Provider
SME Champion – European
Societe Generale Equipment Finance
SME Champion – UK Bank Lessor
SME Champion – UK Independent or Privately Owned
Vendor Finance Provider
European Lessor
Middle Ticket Corporate Lessor
Digital Innovation
Sustainability
Societe Generale Equipment Finance
Young Professional of the Year
Lauren Rhodes, Strategic Initiatives Manager at Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing
Industry Ambassador of the Year
Bill Dost, Group CEO of DND Finance
