March 18, 2022

Winners of the Leasing Life awards named

By Alejandro Gonzalez

11 award winners at Barcelona conference

Leasing Life handed out 11 awards at its yearly Conference & Awards, this year held in Barcelona on 17 March 2022.

The winners

Stephenson Harwood LLP

SME Champion – European

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

SME Champion – UK Bank Lessor

Close Brothers

SME Champion – UK Independent or Privately Owned

White Oak

Vendor Finance Provider

DLL

European Lessor

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Middle Ticket Corporate Lessor

ABN AMRO UK Lease

Digital Innovation

DLL

Sustainability

Capitas Finance

3stepIT

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

Young Professional of the Year

Lauren Rhodes, Strategic Initiatives Manager at Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing

Industry Ambassador of the Year

Bill Dost, Group CEO of DND Finance

