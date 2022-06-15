Solifi, EQ Riskfactor partner to offer technology solutions for ABL market

Fintech software partner Solifi has formed a technology partnership with EQ Riskfactor for asset-based lending (ABL) customers.

The collaboration is aimed at providing ABL clients insights about collateral risk and performance to solve business problems and unlock new opportunities.

Clients can use the integrated risk-management platforms to manage risk, detect and prevent fraud and identify actionable insights to make informed business decisions.

Equiniti Group-backed EQ Riskfactor, which provides risk management software to the commercial finance industry, is designed for the ABL and receivables finance market.

Solifi chief product officer Bill Noel said: “We are thrilled to partner with EQ Riskfactor and leverage their risk-management expertise. Mitigating risk is one of the top challenges faced by our ABL customers.

“EQ Riskfactor has the proven infrastructure in place to conduct detailed analysis, fraud detection, and forecasting. Through API technology built on Solifi’s open finance platform, our customers gain real-time visibility to manage risk, detect fraud proactively, and grow their business with confidence.”

EQ Riskfactor CEO Aaron Hughes said: “We are very excited about our new partnership with Solifi. There are many synergies and we look forward to exploring and realising the opportunity and potential this partnership brings.

“EQ Riskfactor will offer Solifi clients a powerful and revolutionary mix of workflow technology and next-level risk analytics which will elevate their risk management systems and boost their defences against fraud.”

In October last year, IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group announced their new brand identity, Solifi.