View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
June 15, 2022

Solifi, EQ Riskfactor partner to offer technology solutions for ABL market

Fintech software partner Solifi has formed a technology partnership with EQ Riskfactor for asset-based lending (ABL) customers.

Free Whitepaper
img

The Innovation in Implementation Series: Bringing an agile approach to systems transformation

Implementing new software is inherently challenging. Indeed, according to Standish Group’s annual CHAOS report, 66% of technology projects end in partial or total failure. And it’s even more challenging for asset finance businesses, which are often burdened by legacy systems. In this whitepaper, software provider Alfa explains how businesses can transition to a new system with ease. The whitepaper provides practical advice, information about effective work practices to assist in a rollout, and how to choose between the Big Bang and Phased approaches.
by Alfa
Enter your details here to receive your free Whitepaper.

The collaboration is aimed at providing ABL clients insights about collateral risk and performance to solve business problems and unlock new opportunities.  

Clients can use the integrated risk-management platforms to manage risk, detect and prevent fraud and identify actionable insights to make informed business decisions.

Equiniti Group-backed EQ Riskfactor, which provides risk management software to the commercial finance industry, is designed for the ABL and receivables finance market.

Solifi chief product officer Bill Noel said: “We are thrilled to partner with EQ Riskfactor and leverage their risk-management expertise. Mitigating risk is one of the top challenges faced by our ABL customers.

“EQ Riskfactor has the proven infrastructure in place to conduct detailed analysis, fraud detection, and forecasting. Through API technology built on Solifi’s open finance platform, our customers gain real-time visibility to manage risk, detect fraud proactively, and grow their business with confidence.”

EQ Riskfactor CEO Aaron Hughes said: “We are very excited about our new partnership with Solifi. There are many synergies and we look forward to exploring and realising the opportunity and potential this partnership brings.

“EQ Riskfactor will offer Solifi clients a powerful and revolutionary mix of workflow technology and next-level risk analytics which will elevate their risk management systems and boost their defences against fraud.”

In October last year, IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group announced their new brand identity, Solifi.

Free Whitepaper
img

The Innovation in Implementation Series: Bringing an agile approach to systems transformation

Implementing new software is inherently challenging. Indeed, according to Standish Group’s annual CHAOS report, 66% of technology projects end in partial or total failure. And it’s even more challenging for asset finance businesses, which are often burdened by legacy systems. In this whitepaper, software provider Alfa explains how businesses can transition to a new system with ease. The whitepaper provides practical advice, information about effective work practices to assist in a rollout, and how to choose between the Big Bang and Phased approaches.
by Alfa
Enter your details here to receive your free Whitepaper.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Thursday. The leasing industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Leasing Life