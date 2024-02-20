Credit: Shutterstock.com

In a strategic move to bolster cybersecurity, Renaissance Asset Finance, a UK-based small-ticket asset finance, has become the latest player to join the Acquis Lumia community.

Launched in 2022, Lumia serves as a central register of asset finance borrowing, offering data insights within the asset finance market. With a focus on cybersecurity, it provides real-time visibility into a company’s current asset finance arrangements, empowering lenders to make well-informed decisions based on collaborative industry efforts, Acquis said in a press release.

The inclusion of Renaissance Asset Finance, owned by Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Ltd., strengthens the collective impact of Lumia in combating fraudulent activities, the statement added.

Mark Lester, Managing Director at Renaissance Asset Finance, said: “We are delighted to have become a part of the Acquis Lumia community. Fraud is an all-encompassing issue within asset finance that we all want to see dealt with, but it relies on businesses working together to stop it in its tracks. Lumia, now gathering real momentum, is showing the power that collaboration can have in preventing fraudulent activity.”

James Rudolf, Director at Acquis Data Services, said: “With Renaissance Asset Finance on board, the strength and effectiveness of Lumia only grows. We are pleased to welcome another important player in the asset finance market to our ever-growing community, demonstrating that collaboration is key to the provision of new data for more informed decision-making.”

