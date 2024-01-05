PEAC Solutions, a multi-national asset finance platform, announced the hiring of Catherine Podlesny as their new Vice President of Human Resources, effective December 18, 2023.
In this capacity, she will be responsible for all aspects of Human Resources within the US market, including Compensation and Benefits, Workforce Planning, Recruitment, Training and Organizational Development.
Podlesny has over 15 years of experience in Human Resources. She joins PEAC Solutions from Longchamp North America, where she led a Human Resources team supporting the company’s business activities across 27 locations in the United States and Canada. Earlier in her career, Podlesny worked in Human Resources at Fortune 500 companies, including Archer Daniels Midland and International Paper. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University and a Master of Human Resources from the University of South Carolina.
Greg Sting, President of Americas for PEAC Solutions, commented, “Catherine is a great addition to our team with a clear passion for Human Resources and a track record of success that will greatly benefit PEAC Solutions as we continue to grow our business.”
On her new role, Podlesny said, “I am excited to be joining the PEAC Solutions team, and I look forward to working with all members of the US workforce to ensure PEAC Solutions remains an employer of choice that is focused on enhancing engagement, diversity, personal development and wellbeing.”
