Vendor financing provider PEAC Solutions (“PEAC”) and Armada Credit Group Inc. (“Armada”), a provider of equipment finance services in Canada, have announced their recent partnership.

PEAC Solutions is a multi-national asset finance platform, operating in 13 countries across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States, specialising in originating and servicing high-volume, small-ticket leases and loans with a variety of end-users.

Armada Credit Group, meanwhile, works with manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and other vendors to offer financing.

This joint venture allows PEAC to expand its global footprint, making it easier for vendor partners and customers in Canada to access financing options.

Armada is known for providing equipment finance services to businesses. This partnership is aimed at the commercial financing industry across North America.

Tibor Horvath, senior vice president of PEAC’s Construction, Transportation, and INDUSTRIAL GROUP (CT&I) says, “It’s exciting to have Armada’s support in growing PEAC’s presence and services to our vendors and customers in Canada.”

According to Bill Tsiobanos and Danny Lebovics, Armada managing directors, “The entire Armada team is honoured and thrilled to be supporting PEAC […] in Canada.”

European banks extend gains