European banks staged a further recovery on Tuesday after last week’s lows with the FTSE 100 pulling higher on the back of strong share price performances by Barclays and Standard Chartered, according to reports from Reuters and the FT.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 jumped 0.44% (to 7,504.58 points), while the mid-cap FTSE 250, aligned more strongly with the health of the UK economy, was up marginally 0.16% (to 18,559.53 points).

The uplift in share prices marks the second successive day of decent gains for the UK banking sector and comes after tech-lender SVB collapsed triggering a US mid-tier banking shock earlier this month followed by a European banking share price slump after the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Barclays rose by 1%, while pack leader HSBC added 0.9% to its share price.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank lost 14% of its value at the end of last week but regained some of those losses yesterday.

In France, Societe Generale added 1.24%, while in Santander was up almost 2%.

Europe’s banks face less threat from some of the problems now showing in the commercial real estate markets than their U.S. counterparts, analysts at JPMorgan told Reuters.

“Fundamentally, we believe that any contagion from either US banks or US CRE (commercial real estate) onto European peers is not justified, given different sector dynamics,” JPMorgan analysts said in a research note published late on Monday.