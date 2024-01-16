Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has appointed Hazel Hastings and Savannah Smith as Account Executives to support its customer service, credit control and new business teams.
Hastings has worked within the credit and financial services for nine years, with past roles in invoice finance, cultivating a talent for customer service and client management. She is joined by Smith, a former recruitment consultant and business development executive with a background in contract recruitment and client negotiations.
They join an expanding team focused on client servicing, consolidating Optimum’s solid business growth seen in 2023.
Ant Persse, CEO of Optimum Finance, said: “Hazel and Savannah join a team dedicated to making life easier for UK SMEs that are seeking financial support. We are delighted to have them on board. Both will further bolster an amazing team who are passionate about delivering a seamless invoice finance solution that truly delivers the service and funding our clients need, and when and how they need it.”
“Businesses require a partner that can be one step ahead of the game,” Hazel adds. “Placing high priority on the servicing of clients helps to build a lasting, effective relationship that works – and we have the pleasure of seeing businesses flourish with our support.”
Savannah is similarly excited at the opportunity: “I’m excited to get started and support clients in every way possible to help them succeed.”
