The UK commercial vehicle finance company Asset Alliance Group has signed a three-year corporate partnership agreement with international development organisation Transaid.
By becoming a corporate partner, Asset Alliance Group will contribute time, knowledge, and resources to support Transaid’s road safety and access to healthcare projects across sub-Saharan Africa, where it has been working to save lives for more than 25 years.
Willie Paterson, Chief Executive of Asset Alliance Group, said: “We had the opportunity to meet the Transaid team and talk to supporters at their recent showcase event in London, and we knew from that moment this was a charity we wanted to get behind.
“They do incredible work with local partners and governments across multiple countries to help transform lives through safe, available, and sustainable transport. We see huge potential for their projects to scale further, and we are excited to be part of their journey.”
Asset Alliance Group now adds its name to a distinguished list of more than 30 companies from across the transport and logistics sector to hold a corporate partnership with Transaid, including vehicle and equipment manufacturers, trade associations and major fleet operators from the freight and passenger transport sectors.
Caroline Barber, Chief Executive of Transaid, said: “When companies join us as a corporate partner, we benefit from vital unrestricted funds which allow us to pilot new projects and demonstrate their potential, before bidding for larger scale donor funding. Such income was essential to trialling our first professional HGV and PSV driver training projects in Tanzania and Zambia – work we’ve gone on to grow significantly, and in multiple countries.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“In return, our corporate partners have the exclusive opportunity to become directly involved in Transaid’s projects, as well as benefit from volunteering and brand engagement opportunities.”