In a strategic move indicative of its global aspirations, Odessa, the US-based asset and leasing software provider, has announced a significant partnership with Haydock Finance, a UK provider of asset-based funding solutions to SMEs.

In a press release, Odessa said that Haydock has recently gone live on their platform. The initiative involves the consolidation of three disparate legacy systems – origination, back office, and recoveries database – into a cohesive end-to-end solution.

This consolidation is not merely a structural shift; it signifies a strategic enhancement of operational efficiency for Haydock. Automation of critical business functions, particularly in the realm of collections, has streamlined key processes, providing a foundation for a more agile and responsive business model, the press release said.

A notable achievement of this integration lies in the reduction of data entry requirements, notably impacting functions such as “proposal to agreement.” This development has translated into a substantial improvement in time to market for Haydock Finance, aligning seamlessly with the company’s commitment to delivering timely and efficient services to its client base.

Odessa’s platform, renowned for its extensive suite of core and value-added capabilities, encompasses the Odessa Core Platform, Odessa Insights for operational and financial reporting, and Odessa Build and Test for agile DevOps.

The configurable nature of the Odessa platform has allowed Haydock to tailor it to its business requirements, ensuring integration with its business ecosystem of third-party providers.

John Jenkins

“Odessa’s customised solutions will empower us to be agile, fuel our future growth, and enhance the customer experience that we deliver. In Odessa, we have found a partner who shares our vision and understands what modern-day asset finance organisations need in their digital transformation. We appreciate their constant support through every aspect of the implementation,” said John Jenkins, CEO of Haydock Finance.

Alexandre Ellwood

“This go-live reiterates our commitment to provide tailored solutions to serve the diverse needs of customers around the world while maintaining global best practices in the asset finance services sector,” said Odessa SVP of Business Development, Alexandre Ellwood. “Our collaboration reflects the alignment of technology, innovation, and expertise in achieving outstanding results.”