NetSol Technologies, a global IT and software provider serving the leasing and finance industry, has appointed Paul Slapa as Sales and Marketing Director for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Virtual Lease Services Limited (VLS).
VLS, acquired by NETSOL Technologies Europe in June 2019, received full ownership after the group acquired the remaining 49% of shares from Investec Asset Finance.
NETSOL provides VLS with software development and support for system enhancements, including the servicer’s loan management system.
In his new role, Paul Slapa will spearhead a sales and marketing strategy across Europe to drive revenue growth, expand the customer base, and foster customer relationships.
With over 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, Paul Slapa brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. He has held various senior leadership roles in STAR Asset Finance Group, Praetura Enterprise Finance, Wesleyan Assurance Society, and Syscap.
“I am thrilled to join VLS, a NETSOL company, and contribute to the continued success of this dynamic organization,” said Paul Slapa. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead the sales team, drive revenue growth, and strengthen VLS’s position as a leader in the financial services technology sector.”
As Sales and Marketing Director, Paul Slapa will help execute VLS’s sales strategy, focusing on European markets.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“We are delighted to welcome Paul Slapa to the VLS team,” said Darryll Lewis, Managing Director at VLS. “His extensive experience and proven track record in driving business growth will be instrumental in further solidifying VLS’s position as a leading financial services technology provider. We look forward to leveraging Paul’s expertise to accelerate our sales and marketing efforts and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”
NFBIs face a gradual rise in refinancing needs across EMEA