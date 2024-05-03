Metro Bank has been serving the UK with a variety of retail and commercial banking services. Credit: Thinglass/Shutterstock.

Metro Bank has agreed to provide a £45m invoice finance facility to Mach Recruitment, a specialist recruitment company based in Leeds, UK, to support its growth and acquisition plans.

The financing will help the company, which operates in the e-commerce and food sectors, meet its long-term entrepreneurial and business needs.

In addition, the invoice finance package from Metro Bank will provide the additional funding required by Mach Recruitment to continue its expansion and diversification efforts.

Mazars Debt Advisory advised Mach Recruitment in the transaction, while

Metro Bank received advice from European Valuation and Shoosmiths.

Metro Bank asset-based lending head Alan Austin said: “We were delighted to work with the team at Mach and provide them with a bespoke and tailored facility to meet their specific needs, both now and in the future.

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership, and Mach can rest assured knowing they have a committed and supportive partner to match their aspirations.”

Mach Recruitment CEO Tom Zyzak said: “These are exciting times for the business and we greatly appreciate the professionalism and approach of the Metro Bank team to meet our requirements and put the facility in place.

“We believe we have found the right financiers and partners to help Mach drive our already successful business further forward and allow us to be more dynamic and opportunistic in our marketplace.”

Established in 2010, Metro Bank has been serving the UK with a variety of retail and commercial banking services.

Known for its offerings such as drive-through banking and family-friendly events, the bank continues to cater to both personal and business banking needs.

In a bid to strengthen its corporate and commercial banking division, Metro Bank appointed Andy Veares as the new managing director in February 2024.