Metro Bank in the UK has appointed Andy Veares as the new managing director (MD) for its corporate and commercial banking division.
The appointment is currently subject to certain regulatory approvals.
Veares, who has been working with the bank since 2012, has most recently served as the director of Metro Bank’s Large Trading Businesses.
He has also been instrumental in leading the bank’s large commercial banking team since its inception in January 2017.
Serving as the large commercial banking team lead, alongside three other directors, Veares focused on attracting companies with turnovers above £10m ($12.6m) and debts greater than £3m ($3.7m).
Veares brings over three decades of business and commercial banking experience to his new role.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In his new position, Veares will oversee the bank’s corporate and SME customer segments.
Metro Bank CEO Dan Frumkin added: “Andy’s expertise and business banking knowledge is unparalleled. He is well-placed to turbocharge our commercial banking business and continue helping local businesses grow and succeed.”
Additionally, Veares will join the Metro Bank’s executive committee.
Before joining Metro Bank in 2012, Veares has an extensive background in the industry, including a tenure at HSBC in senior commercial banking roles.
Veares said: “I love working with businesses of all sizes, taking the time to understand what makes them tick and how we can help them grow and continue to thrive.
“Metro Bank continues to go the extra mile for our business customers, providing a named Local Business Manager in every store dedicated to their success. Our customers and colleagues are what make Metro Bank special and I’m delighted to start this new role.”
Metro Bank, a UK-based retail and commercial bank, has been offering both personal and business banking services.
Since its opening in 2010, the bank has been offering a range of services such as drive-through banking, and family-friendly annual craft events, among others.