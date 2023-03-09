LTi Technology Solutions (LTi), a provider of asset finance software solutions, has announced it has donated, together with AFPA Trust (the asset finance industries charitable network), £2,900 to the spinal cord research charity Wings for Life.

The fundraising took place at a recent event hosted by LTi at the Royal Albert Hall.

Philip White, patron for Wings for Life and director at FinTech Financial Partners, said: “Having spent all of my career within commercial financial services, the support I have received from peers, former colleagues and partners such as LTi has been overwhelming.

“A spinal cord injury is a life-changing injury with devastating effects beyond just what you can see. The incredible work of organisations like Wings for Life is only made possible with the support of others and the tireless efforts that are made.

“The donation from LTi is part of a wider engagement with the industry and is gratefully received. Today, we now have belief and not just hope, together we will find a cure for paralysis.”

Robert Taylor, UK country manager for LTi Technology Solutions, said: “Events like this support Wings for Life’s ultimate agenda, to find a cure within our lifetime for those with debilitating spinal cord injuries and we are proud to help where we can”.

Simply in tie-up with Lendscape