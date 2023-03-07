software

Simply Asset Finance, an Asset Finance business for SMEs, has integrated lending software company Lendscape’s new contract management system.

Lendscape’s contract management software aims to enable efficient customer engagement, providing loan book management and data for strategic oversight.

Founded in 1972, Lendscape’s Asset Finance is a contract management software designed to manage leases and loans.

Launched in 2022, Lendscape’s contract management system (CMS) was created in response to weaknesses identified in existing software during the Covid pandemic. Steve Taplin, HPD LendScape’s managing director, described how the hard lessons from the Covid pandemic offer fresh material on which to base his back-office platform which he is targeting at the UK B2B space.

Current UK asset finance platforms were described as “too rigid” and “unable to handle the fluid contract environment created by the pandemic” or offering an “overly complex user experience” and “leaving too much room for error”.

The pandemic also exposed the need for greater automation by platforms, with staff being called on to manually make adjustments to customer payment holidays and re-pricing.

This news comes shortly after Simply Asset Finance announced it has surpassed the £1 billion lending milestone just five years since its 2017 inception, having funded over 27,600 assets for businesses across the UK.

Read More: Consumer Duty and the fight over the regulatory philosophy governing UK financial services