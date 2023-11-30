Lenvi, a UK-based risk management and commercial lending software provider, has bolstered its team with two appointments.
Ahmed Amin assumes the position of Sales Director for Lenvi Riskfactor, bringing with him over two decades of expertise in the receivables finance and working capital sector.
Amin’s primary focus will involve developing the client portfolio, which already includes industry giants such as Barclays, Santander, and the most recent addition, BNP Paribas.
Ben Turner assumes the role of Sales Director in Lenvi’s Business Process Outsourcing Division. Turner is poised to play a pivotal role in expanding Lenvi’s client base across the entire spectrum of B2B and B2C lending solutions, encompassing lending software, risk management, and mortgage servicing.
Will Ellis, Chief Revenue Officer at Lenvi, said: “These appointments underpin our hugely ambitious growth plans for the next three years. Our focus is to grow Lenvi Internationally and introduce the next generation of lending solutions to the market. With these appointments, we are confident we are attracting the best people to help us achieve this.”
