The Leasing Foundation has now announced who has made it into its 2023 30 under 30 index. Now in its third year, the 30 under 30 initiative aims to recognise individuals’ exceptional talent, showcase their achievements, and reward their passion, creativity, and brilliance.
The index – which is published annually – was this year again sponsored by Acquis. It seeks to celebrate the most influential and highest-achieving individuals in the asset finance industry. Representing 30 different lenders or service providers, they are all making an impact in the sector. In some cases, with a focused commitment to business growth and professional excellence, they are reinventing the world of asset finance.
The rising stars, all who are aged 30 and under, received their accolade yesterday.
Nathan Mollett, chair of the Leasing Foundation and head of asset finance at United Trust Bank, said: “A huge well done to everyone in this year’s Leasing Foundation 30 under 30 index. For the third year in a row, the index features a wealth of young talent bringing fresh approaches to asset finance. These individuals pave the way to success in our industry, break down barriers, demonstrate passion and skill, and ultimately push the industry forward. Landing a spot on this index is a significant achievement for any ambitious young person – and the talent showcased this year includes many future rising stars with a bright path ahead of them.”
30 under 30 criteria
Entry was open to any UK-based asset finance or leasing professional, aged 29 or younger on 30 September 2023, working for either a lender or a service provider. Candidates could either nominate themselves or be nominated, by demonstrating:
- Overall performance within their role
- Tangible examples of coaching or inspiring other young people within the business
- Driver of change or transformation within the business
- Champions of D&I within the business
- Involvement in the promotion of the industry outside of the day job
- Charitable activity
