Leasing Life unveils awards finalists

As Leasing Life gears up for its 2021 Conference & Awards on17 March 2022, the judges have unveiled the finalists for Awards covering 9 categories.
The event has been held over since December due to the Omnicron variant of the pandemic. Winners will be announced following the Leasing Life Conference to be held in Barcelona.
Leasing Life Conference & Awards heads south: from Vienna to Barcelona
Asset Finance Legal Provider
SME Champion – European
Societe Generale Equipment Finance
SME Champion – UK Bank Lessor
SME Champion – UK Independent or Privately Owned
Vendor Finance Provider
Societe Generale Equipment Finance
European Lessor
Societe General Equipment Finance