Leasing Life unveils awards finalists

As Leasing Life gears up for its 2021 Conference & Awards on17 March 2022, the judges have unveiled the finalists for Awards covering 9 categories.

The event has been held over since December due to the Omnicron variant of the pandemic. Winners will be announced following the Leasing Life Conference to be held in Barcelona.

Leasing Life Conference & Awards heads south: from Vienna to Barcelona

Asset Finance Legal Provider

Stephenson Harwood LLP

Gateley Legal

SME Champion – European

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

ING Lease

SME Champion – UK Bank Lessor

Close Brothers

Lloyds

SME Champion – UK Independent or Privately Owned

White Oak

Propel Finance

Medialease

Vendor Finance Provider

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

DLL

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

European Lessor

Societe General Equipment Finance

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Middle Ticket Corporate Lessor

ABN AMRO UK Lease

BLME

Digital Innovation

DLL

Propel Finance

Ritchie Bros

Sustainability

Capitas Finance

3stepIT

DLL

Societe Generale Equipment Finance