Leasing Life Conference & Awards heads south: from Vienna to Barcelona

Face-to-face in Barcelona: 17 March 2022

The organisers of the Leasing Life Conference & Awards, which was scheduled for 2nd December last year in Vienna but which was postponed until 17 March due to Covid lockdown restrictions, say the event is now to be held on the same date but in Barcelona.

In 2020 the Leasing Life conference & awards was an online event and 2021’s conference, the 17th such annual event, was expected to signal a return to face-to-face meetings, but the outbreak of the Omicron variant across the northern hemisphere in the winter of 2021/2022 put an end to that.

Organisers cited Austria’s ongoing struggle with infection rates and nationwide Covid restrictions for moving the event to Spain, where the Omicron variant is in retreat, greatly assisted by the warmer weather.

The venue is the InterContinental, Av. de Rius I Taulet, 1-3, 08004, situated in Montjuic, the wooded hill in the South West of Barcelona.

For registrations, agenda and sponsorship opportunities visit the event website HERE

