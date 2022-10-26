View all newsletters
  1. News
October 26, 2022updated 27 Oct 2022 12:21pm

Leasing Life names Paris award finalists

By Alejandro Gonzalez

The finalists for the Leasing Life awards 2022, to be hosted in Paris on 15 November, have been disclosed.

A panel of three judges met this week to deliberate over the list of nominations for 11 awards, with the winners to be announced on the day of the conference.

The event will take place during a gala evening event at the conclusion of the Leasing Life Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel, George V

The three awards for individuals – the Young Professional of the Year, Industry Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement award – will be revealed on the night.

Parisian landmark named for Leasing Life Conference & Awards 2022

Who are the judges?

Ian McVicar started his career in the accountancy world, but in 1984 joined Rank Xerox at the inception of Xerox Finance, later leaving with the senior management team to form a specialist business (whose ultimate parent was J. Rothschild) establishing and managing captive finance programmes. Ian has over 35 years of experience in the asset finance and lending industry.

Richard O’Donohue is senior director, partner solutions at Dell Financial Services (DFS). In this role, he supports Dell’s channel partners in delivering payment solutions and consumer offerings to customers. Richard joined Dell in 2010 as part of the leadership team that transitioned Dell’s financing business in EMEA from an outsourced model to a captive operation.

Patrick Gouin is executive director at Invigors EMEA, part of The Alta Group a global consultancy firm specialised in asset finance. He is also the CEO of Max&Tite International, a consultancy specialising in strategy, international business development, business optimisation and change management.

Below are the finalists for the eight company awards.

Leasing Life Award categories and finalists

Professional Services Provider

Gateley Legal  

KPMG WPG AG  

Stephenson Harwood   

SME Champion

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing  

Haydock Finance  

Propel Finance   

Societe Generale Equipment Finance  

United Trust Bank

Vendor Finance Provider  

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions  

DLL  

Nordea Finance  

Propel Finance   

Societe Generale Equipment Finance  

European Lessor

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

PEAC Finance  

Siemens Financial Services

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

Digital Innovation

BASIKON  

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing  

Funding Xchange & Shawbrook Bank  

Propel Finance   

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year  

3stepIT  

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions   

DLL  

Lombard  

Societe Generale Equipment Finance  

Best Circular Economy Model  

3stepIT  

CSI Leasing  

Societe Generale Equipment Finance   

Best Energy Transition financing program(s)

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions   

Societe Generale Equipment Finance  

