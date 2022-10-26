Leasing Life names Paris award finalists

The finalists for the Leasing Life awards 2022, to be hosted in Paris on 15 November, have been disclosed.

A panel of three judges met this week to deliberate over the list of nominations for 11 awards, with the winners to be announced on the day of the conference.

The event will take place during a gala evening event at the conclusion of the Leasing Life Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel, George V

The three awards for individuals – the Young Professional of the Year, Industry Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement award – will be revealed on the night.

Parisian landmark named for Leasing Life Conference & Awards 2022

Who are the judges?

Ian McVicar started his career in the accountancy world, but in 1984 joined Rank Xerox at the inception of Xerox Finance, later leaving with the senior management team to form a specialist business (whose ultimate parent was J. Rothschild) establishing and managing captive finance programmes. Ian has over 35 years of experience in the asset finance and lending industry.

Richard O’Donohue is senior director, partner solutions at Dell Financial Services (DFS). In this role, he supports Dell’s channel partners in delivering payment solutions and consumer offerings to customers. Richard joined Dell in 2010 as part of the leadership team that transitioned Dell’s financing business in EMEA from an outsourced model to a captive operation.

Patrick Gouin is executive director at Invigors EMEA, part of The Alta Group a global consultancy firm specialised in asset finance. He is also the CEO of Max&Tite International, a consultancy specialising in strategy, international business development, business optimisation and change management.

Below are the finalists for the eight company awards.

Leasing Life Award categories and finalists

Professional Services Provider

Gateley Legal

KPMG WPG AG

Stephenson Harwood

SME Champion

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing

Haydock Finance

Propel Finance

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

United Trust Bank

Vendor Finance Provider

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

DLL

Nordea Finance

Propel Finance

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

European Lessor

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

PEAC Finance

Siemens Financial Services

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

Digital Innovation

BASIKON

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing

Funding Xchange & Shawbrook Bank

Propel Finance

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year

3stepIT

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

DLL

Lombard

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

Best Circular Economy Model

3stepIT

CSI Leasing

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

Best Energy Transition financing program(s)

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Societe Generale Equipment Finance