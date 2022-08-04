Parisian landmark named for Leasing Life Conference & Awards 2022

Organisers of the Leasing Life Conference & Awards 2022 have named the Four Seasons George V hotel as the venue for its yearly get-together for leasing specialists from across Europe.

Nestled in the Golden Triangle of Paris, just off the historic Champs-Elysees, the 1928-built art deco hotel will welcome asset finance and leasing delegates on Tuesday 15 November.

Iron logo of the famous Parisian hotel Four Seasons on George V avenue

A provisional date for the event of Thursday 17 November had been advertised but, due to scheduling issues, Tuesday 15 November has now been confirmed.

Organisers are anticipating a turnout of approximately 300 attendees at this year’s Leasing Life Conference & Awards, which is currently in its 19th year.

The conference will bring together a broad cohort of key decision-makers – from bank asset finance, independent providers of leasing services and technology suppliers – to discover best-in-practice lending strategies, the latest disruptive technology reforming the sector and the innovations offering new opportunities for lenders.

The daytime conference will be followed by an evening gala dinner and awards to celebrate excellence in leasing and asset finance.

For registrations, agenda and sponsorship opportunities visit the event website HERE

Four Seasons George V hotel entrance

